C3.ai Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,514 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical volume of 3,450 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,922 shares of company stock valued at $75,707 over the last three months. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $44,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C3.ai Price Performance

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

AI opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 24.17% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

