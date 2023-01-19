Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Down 2.1 %

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $406.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.