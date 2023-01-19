Camping World Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 15,006 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 309% compared to the typical volume of 3,666 put options.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

