Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $101.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.01. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,596,000 after buying an additional 512,496 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,097,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

