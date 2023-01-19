Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$34,013.16 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sandra Anne Haskins sold 963 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$34,013.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,509.28.

Capital Power Stock Down 1.4 %

CPX opened at C$46.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.20. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$51.90.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 4.2800002 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on CPX shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.80.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

