Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$34,013.16 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sandra Anne Haskins sold 963 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$34,013.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,509.28.
Capital Power Stock Down 1.4 %
CPX opened at C$46.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.20. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$51.90.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 4.2800002 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.