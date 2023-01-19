Carol W. Carpenter Sells 797 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.