Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

