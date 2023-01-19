CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.61 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

