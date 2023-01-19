Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder William H. Milmoe Sells 30,000 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Celsius by 224.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,919 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Celsius by 20.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 124.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 72,844 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in Celsius by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Celsius by 585.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.