Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of CETX opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.