Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,567,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

