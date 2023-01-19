Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 409,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 345,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

