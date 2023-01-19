CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

