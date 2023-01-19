Cfra Reiterates Hold Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cfra in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

MS opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

