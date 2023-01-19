Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,486 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $178,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $177.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $342.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.