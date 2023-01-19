China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
CAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Down 4.0 %
China Automotive Systems stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $198.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.28.
Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
