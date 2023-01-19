China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 11,250 shares.The stock last traded at $35.24 and had previously closed at $35.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNH. StockNews.com downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also

