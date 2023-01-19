Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $1,664.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $1,847.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,812.33.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.5 %

CMG opened at $1,512.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,484.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,515.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.