Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $68,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $120.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.