Christopher Ross Anderson Acquires 157,000 Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 157,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$12,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,487,713 shares in the company, valued at C$679,017.04.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 75,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 54,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$2,430.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 80,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.

On Thursday, November 24th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 305,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$13,725.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 736,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$22,080.00.

Shares of CVE GR opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

