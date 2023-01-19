Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

