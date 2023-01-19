Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $108,564,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,626,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,252,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 564.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 424,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,087 shares of company stock worth $1,978,524. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

