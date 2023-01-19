Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE C opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

