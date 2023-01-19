Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,045,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,324,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Shares of ACN stock opened at $277.90 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

