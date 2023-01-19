Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2,210.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $53,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,757,000 after purchasing an additional 620,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

