Clear Street Markets LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.47.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $316.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.63. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $354.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.