Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $109,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $144.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

