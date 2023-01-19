Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 618 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $205.84 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $394.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

