Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.