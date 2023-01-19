Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $2,507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,785 shares of company stock worth $22,885,776. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.