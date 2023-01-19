Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 10,300.0% in December

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 10,300.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 835.00 to 815.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $920.00.

Shares of CLPBY opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1349 per share. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

