Comerica Bank Buys 102 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM opened at $351.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.27 and its 200 day moving average is $340.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

