Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of CoreCivic worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 892.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 244,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 186,300 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,452 shares of company stock worth $1,349,227. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE CXW opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

CoreCivic Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.