Comerica Bank Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,884 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Triton International worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Triton International by 526.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Triton International by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Price Performance

NYSE:TRTN opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Triton International Increases Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.12. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $424.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. Research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Stories

