Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 293,289 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 670,323 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

