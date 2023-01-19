Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Insider James D. Standen Sells 7,644 Shares of Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.31. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

