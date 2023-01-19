CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Sells $1,803,311.64 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $1,803,311.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,518,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $2,928,000.00.

CompoSecure Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

