Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Concentrix worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,124.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 99,159 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,271.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

