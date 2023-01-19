Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Corning worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.0 %

Corning stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

