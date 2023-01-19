CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 63,147 shares.The stock last traded at $157.61 and had previously closed at $156.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 9.40%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 430,534 shares in the company, valued at $64,605,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $130,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 430,534 shares in the company, valued at $64,605,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,317 shares of company stock worth $2,032,034. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 55.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.