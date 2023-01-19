Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
CMRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Costamare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01.
Costamare Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Costamare by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after buying an additional 401,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,558,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 174,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Costamare by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
