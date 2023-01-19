Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Costamare by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after buying an additional 401,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,558,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 174,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Costamare by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.