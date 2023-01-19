CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
CP ALL Public Price Performance
CPPCY opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. CP ALL Public has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $22.41.
About CP ALL Public
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CP ALL Public (CPPCY)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.