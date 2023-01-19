Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 427,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $101.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

