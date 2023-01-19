Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.4 %

BYD opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Insider Activity

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 328,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

