Credit Suisse Group Increases Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $13.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on MPW. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.
Shares of MPW opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.
