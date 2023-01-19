Credit Suisse Group Increases Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $13.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MPW. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 249,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,200,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.