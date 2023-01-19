Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Up 2,293.8% in December

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 2,293.8% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $149.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $139.27 and a 1 year high of $175.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000.

