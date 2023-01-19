Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.85 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 48.44%. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 720.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 154,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 135,709 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,596,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $124,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 64,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

