Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 49,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $151,392.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,605 in the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 235,694 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 273,766 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $939.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.54. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also

