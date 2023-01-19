Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $4.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,550.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 447,500 shares of company stock worth $1,302,605. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.54. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

