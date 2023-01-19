Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,020 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 98,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $12,888,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 86,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $43.85 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

